News
Regional News
Posted: Aug 16, 2023 1:03 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2023 1:03 PM
Hominy Power Outage Planned for Wednesday Night
Nathan Thompson
The city of Hominy is planning a power outage during the overnight hours.
According to a notice from the city, electric will be turned off for the entire city beginning at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday and will not be restored until approximately 4 a.m. Thursday.
The notice says the outage has been requested by the city's service provider so that work can be completed at the Hominy electric substation
« Back to News