Posted: Aug 16, 2023 3:50 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2023 3:53 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court on Tuesday on the charges of domestic abuse in presence of minor child and obstructing an officer. Daniel Alden was arrested on Tuesday morning roughly around 1 am. According to an affidavit, when officers arrived at the home, the victim was seen crying before Alden told police they needed to leave.

The victim was standing in the doorway and was attempting to walk out and speak with officers when Alden pulled the victim inside to prevent her from speaking with officers. Police eventually separated the two, and then spoke with a juvenile that witnessed the alleged domestic abuse.

The juvenile told officers that they saw the victim “flying” backwards into a mirror in her bedroom and believed Alden shoved her. Officers observed a broken mirror in that same bedroom. There was a red mark on the victims face along with an abrasion on her arm, tricep, and along the middle to upper back area.

Alden was given a bond of $15,000 before bonding out and was given a court date of September 6th. He is also ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.