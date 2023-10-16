Posted: Oct 16, 2023 2:25 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2023 2:25 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Huskies got a 44-12 victory over Salina on Thursday, but each player knew they were playing for something more on Thursday's pink out night. Each player wore a pink jersey dawning the name of someone who had been affected by cancer. After the game, those jerseys were auctioned off and money raised went to local families who have also been affected by cancer.

Coach Matt Hennesy doesn't know how much money has been raised yet, but says events such as the one last week, can be lessons that his players will take with them for years to come.

Hennesy added that they had a bingo fundraiser event on Wednesday night that raised around $1,500.