Posted: Oct 16, 2023 7:30 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2023 7:45 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey City Council met Monday night with one main item on the agenda centered around a presentation from Vaughn Royal with Dobson Fiber. Dobson Fiber is an internet based service originated from Oklahoma, that is looking to expand into different areas in the state, along with some locations in Texas and Arkansas.

Royal explains his proposition with Dobson Fiber.

The commissioners approved the opening of at least a conversation to be had with Dobson Fiber and the City of Dewey, and Royal explained that if it is decided to push through, then it would be roughly 15-18 months before citizens would reap the benefits of service.

Finally, they entered executive session over an issue regarding an employee, but no action was taken. The city council will meet again on November 6th for their first of two regular monthly meetings.