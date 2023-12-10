Posted: Oct 17, 2023 9:27 AMUpdated: Oct 17, 2023 9:27 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $5,000 contribution to Dewey Public Schools.

The funds will be used to provide additional classroom resources and instructional materials to enhance students’ educational experiences.

Arvest commercial banker Chad Cox presented the check to Dewey Superintendent Vince Vincent and Assistant Superintendent Brent Dugger.

“It is an honor to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Cox said. “We are happy to support the students, the teachers and the district of Dewey Public Schools.”

“We are so grateful for the partnership with Arvest Bank and this gift from the Arvest Foundation,” Vincent said. “Arvest has a long history of supporting public education in our community and this donation provided by the Arvest Foundation will go directly to the classroom to support student learning. We are very appreciative.”

The mission of the Dewey Public Schools is to create a safe and flexible learning environment that develops the whole student. They focus on skills that are essential for fostering a student-centered learning environment, providing all students the opportunity to acquire the needed skills for successful living and lifelong learning.