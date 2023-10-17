Posted: Oct 17, 2023 9:51 AMUpdated: Oct 17, 2023 9:53 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland was our guest on KWON's CITY MATTERS program on Monday.

Mayor Copeland reviewed for us the highlights of Bartlesville's City Council Meeting from Monday. One of the major issues addressed was creating steps to finalize the deal for Buffalo Roam, LLC's establishment of its Film Academy and Video Production Center at the site of the former First Christiam Church in downtown Bartlesville.

Some of those steps include:

Creation of the Bartlesville Film Authority to oversee development support up to $2-million

Dollar-for-dollar match of private investment

Resoration of the FCC faciltiy

Lease modification of FCC regarding a desire for treatment the columaria and a name plaque for FCC

The development agreement calls for an immediate start with completion set for December 31, 2025

Copeland said the council then approved a resolution to initiate the sale of the final traunche of voter-approved 2020 G.O. Bonds. He reminded listeners that bonds are sold in traunches in amouts to maintain the 15 mil ad valorem levy.

Speaking of G.O. Bonds, the mayor proudly announced that all four propositions in the October 10th G.O. Bon Election passed handily and ensured the continued improvements for parks, streets, facilities and an IT. He also thanked the voters.

Lastly, Mayor Copeland reminded everyone that we are still in Stage 2 of the water shortage ordinance and the the free yard debris pickup is December 4-8, 2023.