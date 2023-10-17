Posted: Oct 17, 2023 10:10 AMUpdated: Oct 17, 2023 10:10 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra invites lovers of the arts and music to our annual fundraiser gala on October 28th. In accordance with the first concert of our 2023-24 season – this coming Saturday's ¡Viva España! – the theme of this year's gala is Passport to Spain.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, BSO Executive Director John Jenkins said the gala promises those in attendance an immersive feast for the senses, including an array of delectable Spanish cuisine provided by Crossing 2nd and the masterful flamenco guitar work of Ronald Radford.

In addition to dinner, the evening will include a live auction and will end with a dance party – so be sure to bring some comfortable shoes!

Find more information and reserve your tickets today at https://bit.ly/BSOGala2023