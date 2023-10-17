Posted: Oct 17, 2023 11:42 AMUpdated: Oct 17, 2023 1:53 PM

Ty Loftis

The 19th annual Women's Ranch Rodeo Association World Finals is taking place this weekend in Pawhuska. This will be the fourth time that the Osage County Fairgrounds have hosted the world-class event.

Things start this Thursday with a kick-off party at the Constantine Theater when the Osage County Cattlewomen's Association will be serving food and rodeo performances start on Friday morning. That is a free event for the public to attend.

Billie Franks with the WRRA was on our Community Connection program earlier this month and talks about what you can expect to see at Friday's morning and evening performances along with the main event on Saturday.

Franks goes on to talk about what great prizes the winning team can walk away with and what the public can take home as part of the trade show.

Tickets cost $10 per rodeo performance or you can purchase a $25 ticket to attend all three events. Kids 10 and under are admitted for free.