Posted: Oct 17, 2023 12:34 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2023 12:34 PM

Chris Freund & Nathan Thompson

Clarification was given at Monday night's Caney, Kansas City Council meeting concerning a letter written by City Administrator Kelley Zellner that was posted on social media and the city's website late last week.

Zellner says the letter was sent to the Kansas Department of Water, giving them an update on where the city is in their water situation. The city is having to release another round of water from Timber Hill Lake into the Little Caney River. With the concern of the depth of Timber Hill Lake, Zellner says it is absolutely imperative that conservation efforts continue in Caney. Zellner says most of the town understands that conservation is important

The small variety Zellner mentioned was 44 customers in Caney who used water for projects such as watering grass, washing cars and filling swimming pools. Zellner says a future meeting will determine what to do with those who excessively use water