Posted: Oct 17, 2023 1:55 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2023 1:57 PM

Tom Davis

The mission of the Hopestone Cancer Support Center is to support and empower the cancer community of Bartlesville and the surrounding region through fellowship, assistance, exercise, education and the arts.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Debbie Halpin with Hopestone invited everyone to their annual signature fundraising effort Arts of Hopestone November 5, from 4 to 6pm at 206 E. Frank Phillips Blvd. in Bartlesville.

The event benefits Hopestone Cancer Support Center gives our local artists an opportunity to offer their work to a gathering of appreciative and enthusiastic art patrons.

Patrons are joined by the artists as they enjoy Hors d'oeuvres, wine and beverages while participating in both a live and silent auction. One hundred percent of funds raised during the event are used to support Hopestone programs designed to support cancer patients and their caregivers. These programs include providing medical equipment and supplies, transportation services, help with prescription medicine, meal assistance, and educational and nutritional information.

To purchase tickets for this year’s The Arts of Hopestone Auction, just click here https://www.hopestonecancer.org/shop/p/spring-bowl-rltkk-jy5sr-fjw6l-dlwgs

Hopestone is also honored to be a part of Dewayne Bryan's Dad's Walk 2023. Dewayne will be walking from Claremore to Copan on November 9-11 to raise funds for the free services provided to our cancer community. Some of these services are prescription assistance, gas cards, hotel and airline assistance, fresh meals, meal replacements, and a variety of other service. He is walking in honor and memory of those who are unable to do so. https://www.hopestonecancer.org/dads-walk

About Hopestone:

Hopestone was founded in 2012 by Dr. Jennifer McKissick, a breast cancer warrior, as a place where the cancer community could come for support, education, exercise and the arts. Hopestone offers a wide variety of support groups, wigs, hats, scarves, transportation assistance, prescription assistance, meal program and many other things that patients and their families need to help them on their journey. Cancer Patients, Survivors and caregivers of those currently in treatment never pay a fee for our services, that is all taken care of by our generous donors and the community who pay small fees to have access to our programs. It's a true "people helping people" philosophy.