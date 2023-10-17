Posted: Oct 17, 2023 2:27 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2023 2:27 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford has made it clear that the Biden Administration needs to do something to limit the number of people crossing our southern border. On Tuesday, he posted a video stating that it was later discovered that some of the people crossing the border were in the Homeland Security's terrorist screening database.

Lankford added that it is difficult to say how many people they aren't catching on the database and that while some may think drugs are the only thing being brought over, human trafficking and national security are also a major concern.