Posted: Oct 17, 2023 3:20 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2023 3:20 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court this week on the charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Jared Tate was arrested on Monday for having an outstanding warrant. While being searched, it was discovered that Tate had a crystal-like substance in a zip lock baggie in his shirt pocket.

According to an affidavit, the officer said in his experience that he believed it to be methamphetamine. The substance weighed in at 1.3 grams and was taken back for testing. It would test positive for meth. Tate was given a $1500 bond, and his court date was set for Nov. 1st. This is Tate’s fourth possession charge since 2018.