Posted: Oct 18, 2023 9:33 AMUpdated: Oct 18, 2023 9:33 AM

Nathan Thompson

Young Professionals of Bartlesville this week presented to Martha’s Task proceeds from the 2023 HOT Street Party, which was held in June at Unity Square.

The $7,500 check will go to pay for Martha’s Task core programs, which have seen increases in recent months with clients seeking more opportunities to earn an income through the sewing and crafting classes offered through the nonprofit organization. Established in 2000, Martha’s Task provides seamstress training and emergency assistance income earning opportunities for women living at the federal poverty level and below.

“This has been such a wonderful year for Martha’s Task thanks to the generosity and kindness of Bartlesville’s Young Professionals group,” Laura Walton, Martha’s Task executive director said. “When our organization found out we were to be the beneficiary of the HOT Street Party funds, we were amazed. Going through the whole experience of being at the party and speaking to all the guests about our mission and visiting with the sponsors was so special. Now having the proceeds placed in our hands makes us even more grateful for the leadership shown by YPB and the giving spirit of our community.”

HOT Street Party 2023 was held June 16 at Unity Square with a large kids space of games and inflatables, music by Chase Wilson and Garrett Brown, food and drink trucks and booths from multiple vendors and entertainment from Everett Music Studios, Stage Art Productions and Bartlesville Gymnastics. Held each summer in downtown Bartlesville, the HOT Street Party is a favorite local event for many.

The 2023 beneficiary program, Martha’s Task, helps women improve their lives one stitch at a time through a seamstress training program in which clients are paid for the sewing classes in which they learn new skills and also are able to keep 100% of the profits from all items they sell in the organization’s store at 718 S. Johnstone Ave., in Bartlesville.

Martha’s Task also has an emergency job program for women through which clients needing money for an immediate need such as a utility bill, prescription or food are able to work for three hours making simple crafts and walk out with cash in hand. Martha’s Task operates entirely on private funds raised through grants, donations and fundraisers.

Young Professionals of Bartlesville was created in 2006 by the Chamber of Commerce for those who are 21 years of age and older. The group’s mission is to make Bartlesville a wonderful place to live, work and play for current and future residents.