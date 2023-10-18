Posted: Oct 18, 2023 10:39 AMUpdated: Oct 18, 2023 10:39 AM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford joined other republicans to introduce a bill that would rescind the general licenses that enabled the release of $6 billion to Iran. That bill would prevent the Iranian regime from accessing and using those funds to finance terrorist attacks. Lankford had the following to say on the introduction of the bill:

“Months ago, President Biden softened the sanctions on Iran, allowing them to sell billions of dollars in oil. He also worked to get the United States and Iran back into the failed ‘Iran nuclear deal,’ which gave even more leverage and expansion capability to Iran’s growing nuclear program and enabled them to continue to fund terrorist activities and anti-Americanism around the world. Enough is enough.”

Lankford is a co-chair of the Senate Abraham-Accords Caucus and remains a leader in shaping U.S. policy toward the Iranian regime.