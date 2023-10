Posted: Oct 18, 2023 11:34 AMUpdated: Oct 18, 2023 11:34 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Health Department is holding a drive-thru event for anyone interested in getting a flu shot on Thursday and no appointments are needed.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Skiatook’s Central Park. For more information, call 918-287-3740.