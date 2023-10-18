Posted: Oct 18, 2023 1:46 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2023 1:46 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Copan Public Works Authority received approval for an $85,000 Emergency Grant Tuesday through the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to improve the Authority’s water infrastructure.

The Authority's primary water source has experienced lake levels that have dropped approximately 6 to 8 feet and the current intake structure has an increase of mud and sediment that needs to be removed. These proceeds will be used to install a temporary floating intake and by-pass line, remove sediment from the wet well, modify intake piping to set pumps lower in the wet well and allow removal of pumps.

Joe Freeman, chief of the OWRB's Financial Assistance Division, calculated that the grant will save the Authority’s customers $174,700 in principal and interest charges by not having to borrow the project funds.

“We are grateful to Sen. Julie Daniels and Rep. Judd Strom for their continued support of water and wastewater infrastructure funding in Oklahoma,” said Julie Cunningham, OWRB executive director.

Since 1983 the Water Resources Board has approved over $6.9 billion in loans and grants for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements throughout Oklahoma.