Posted: Oct 18, 2023 2:15 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2023 2:21 PM

Chris Freund & Nathan Thompson

The severe water shortage in Caney, Kansas forces changes for the rest of the semester in the Caney school district.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 30, the district will move to a four-day school week to limit water use in schools. With over half of Caney students living outside the Caney city limits, Superintendent Blake Vargas says that will greatly help the water situation, but will not hurt students academically

Vargas says he understands that the extra day will impact families who use childcare, but it is a necessity when a no-water situation is even a slight possibility.

Vargas says switching from water fountains to bottled water has brought an interesting consequence