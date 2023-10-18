Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Oct 18, 2023 2:40 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2023 2:40 PM

Employee of the Month for Bartlesville Announced

Ty Loftis

The Employee Advisory Committee for the City of Bartlesville named Matt Solenberger as the employee of the month for October. Solenberger is a network administrator for the Bartlesville Police Department and was nominated by his co-worker Billy McCall, who had the following to say of Solenberger's work ethic:

 

“Matt goes above and beyond to get issues fixed promptly and often stops the smaller projects he is working on to fix issues that I have. The issues that I have affect the entire police department and our daily operations. Without Matt being able to correct these issues in a timely manner, the police department would not be able to operate as smoothly as it does.”

 

Solenberger gets an extra eight hours of vacation, $25 in chamber buck and a gift certificate.

(Photo Courtesy of City of Bartlesville.)


