Posted: Oct 19, 2023 9:30 AMUpdated: Oct 19, 2023 9:31 AM

Tom Davis

In 1966, Tri County Tech assumed responsibility for the Jane Phillips School of Practical Nursing, with its first class graduating in 1968. Since the first partnership with Ascension, Tri County Tech has created an economic base in the area by creating a pipeline of healthcare professionals ready to enter the workforce. Ascension St. John Jane Phillips continues to be a vital partner in offering employment opportunities and top-tier training opportunities to nursing students at Tri County Tech.

For four years in a row, Ascension St. John Jane Phillips has been named one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. Tri County Tech and the Practical Nursing program are proud to partner with excellent institutions like Ascension for quality training and employment opportunities.