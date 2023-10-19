Posted: Oct 19, 2023 11:31 AMUpdated: Oct 19, 2023 11:32 AM

Nathan Thompson

ABB's Bartlesville facility is growing at the Bartlesville Industrial Park, the company announced in a press release.

ABB is consolidating instrumentation manufacturing under one roof in Bartlesville and expanding the Bartlesville site with a new 12,000-square-foot calibration hall. As a result of the consolidation in Bartlesville, the company will close its facility in Warminster, Pennsylvania.

According to the press release, the production of ABB’s pressure, temperature and level transmitters — as well as positioners, flow meters, pneumatic actuators and some continuous gas analyzers used in the oil and gas, chemical, water and other industries, will move to Bartlesville starting in 2024.

The construction of the 12,000-square-foot hall is expected to begin in 2024, as well. ABB says the Bartlesville plant has a strong track record of innovation, commitment to quality, efficiency, and proximity to customers.

“By consolidating the production of several instrumentation product lines in a single, world-class North American facility, ABB can serve its local customers better and strengthen its instrumentation offering to the local market,” said Amina Hamidi, Managing Director, ABB Measurement & Analytics, Business Line Instrumentation.

As a result of the consolidation, the Warminster instrumentation factory is expected to close in 2025. The company says the change in manufacturing location will not impact the supply of instrumentation products.

In April, ABB announced that it is accelerating its growth strategy in the United States and is expected to invest approximately $170 million across its electrification and automation businesses.