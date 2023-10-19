Posted: Oct 19, 2023 12:14 PMUpdated: Oct 19, 2023 12:14 PM

Chase McNutt

Jennifer Prince and her marching Ironmen are making history. For the first time in over a decade, the Nowata marching band received straight superior ratings at the OSSAA Regional Marching Competition on Tuesday as the band earned the highest ratings possible at the regional contest held in Oologah.

Help in celebrating and congratulating these young men and women who have worked tirelessly for their accomplishments this year. You can see the post on Nowata Public Schools Facebook.