Posted: Oct 20, 2023 2:13 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2023 2:23 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to hear a report, a grant application and to accept a donation to the sheriff’s office.

According to an agenda, the commissioners will hear a third quarter report from Washington County Emergency Management for State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. They are also expected to hear a resolution for a grant application for a pumper truck to benefit the Ochelata Volunteer Fire Department.

The Bartlesville Masonic Lodge is also expected to present a $1,687 donation to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The commissioner’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.