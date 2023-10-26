Posted: Oct 26, 2023 2:35 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2023 2:35 PM

Ty Loftis

Season nine of OsiyoTV is about to be released. This is a platform with the goal of telling Cherokee stories through the lens of the Cherokee people. Jen Loren has been doing this for some time now and she recently told the News on 6 how important it is that the story gets told from the correct point of view.

For more information, or to watch previous seasons, go to osiyo.tv.