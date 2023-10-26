Posted: Oct 26, 2023 2:50 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2023 2:50 PM

Nathan Thompson

UPDATE AS OF 3:45 p.m. 10-26-2023

As of Thursday afternoon, rain amounts increased slightly for Copan and Hulah lakes. During the recent weather, Copan received .62 inches of rain and Hulah received approximately half an inch.

Hulah Lake is 0.98 feet below normal.

Copan Lake remains at 7.32 feet below normal.

More rain is expected through the weekend, with the potential for another inch to an inch and a half of precipitation falling.