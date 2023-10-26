Posted: Oct 26, 2023 2:56 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2023 4:08 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court on Thursday on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI). Antonio Gutierrez was arrested in the very early hours of Thursday morning after he crashed into a residence on Brookline Dr. According to an affidavit, Gutierrez also struck multiple curbs and three trash cans, leaving significant damage to the front tires on the vehicle.

After police arrives, Gutierrez took a Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test and performed poorly. He then refused to take two other field sobriety tests and did not consent to giving a blood sample. Gutierrez would admit to police that he had seven beers approximately 30 minutes before the incident occurred. Gutierrez was found to have a revoked driver’s license due to having two previous DUIs.

Due to these factors, he was given a $25,000 bond and his next court date is set for November 17th.