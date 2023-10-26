Posted: Oct 26, 2023 3:00 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2023 3:00 PM

Nathan Thompson

After a very warm Thursday, a major cold blast is on the way for northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas beginning tomorrow and lasting through at least Halloween.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa says the unsettled weather pattern will remain in place through the weekend with multiple rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Another storm system late Friday through early Monday will bring widespread showers and isolated storms as well as breezy conditions.

Much colder air will filter into the area from the north beginning Friday, with a second surge of cold air arriving Saturday night and early Sunday. A widespread freeze is likely by early next week once skies clear.