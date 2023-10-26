Posted: Oct 26, 2023 3:12 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2023 3:17 PM

Chris Freund & Nathan Thompson

The City of Caney, Kansas and the Caney School District receive help to reduce water consumption.

Caney Superintendent Blake Vargas says three semis full of water were donated by Walmart and a semi-truck was sent by Convoy of Hope to help the entire town. Vargas breaks down the numbers.

Vargas also gave an update on the portable restrooms for Caney schools.

Vargas says daily updates for water usage will be given through the website caney.com, so residents can see how water saving techniques implemented in the district are working.