Posted: Oct 27, 2023 11:00 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2023 11:01 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, Board members will take possible action on amending the use tax resolution to change the bond reserve amount to just over $62,000. Everything else will remain the same.

There will also be discussion to sign an estimate of needs and financial statements for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Board members will also consider surplusing some items.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.