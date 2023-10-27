Posted: Oct 27, 2023 12:33 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2023 12:33 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Pawnee County to put on a free women’s only self-defense class next Saturday. The event is for women aged 7 and up.

The self-defense course is set to take place at Pawnee High School Gym at 2 p.m. Those in attendance are asked to dress in comfortable workout clothes. Personal public safety, social media precautions, useful tools for self-defense and ways to identify vehicles that may be following you will be topics brought up on Saturday.