Posted: Oct 27, 2023 1:07 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2023 1:08 PM

Nathan Thompson

UPDATE AS OF 2:00 p.m. 10-26-2023

As of Friday afternoon, no additional rain has fallen in the Hulah Lake or Copan Lake watersheds.

Hulah Lake is 0.99 feet below normal.

Copan Lake is at 7.29 feet below normal.

The National Weather Service says more rain is expected through the weekend, with the potential for another inch to an inch and a half of precipitation falling.