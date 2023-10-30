Posted: Oct 30, 2023 12:58 PMUpdated: Oct 30, 2023 12:58 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, there was an agenda item for board members to consider taking action on approving the estimate of needs and financial statements for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Because he hadn't had time to review the documents, District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright felt it would be best to table the agenda item for a week, but County Clerk Robin Slack requested a special meeting this week to speed the process along.

Cartwright said it would have been nice to have gotten the documents sooner so that the county wasn't put in this position.

District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt said he would have been open to having a special meeting to get the agenda item approved, but all three board member will be out of town with meetings.