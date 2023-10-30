Posted: Oct 30, 2023 3:18 PMUpdated: Oct 30, 2023 3:19 PM

Nathan Thompson

City, state and project leaders broke ground on Three Ponies RV Park and Campground in Vinita on Monday.

Three Ponies is a luxury outdoor resort destination featuring 300 cabins and 750 RV sites. At 320 acres, the development will be the largest campground in the region.

The campground is the first phase of American Heartland Theme Park and Resort, a more than $2 billion entertainment destination development. The site is located just west of Grand Lake, near Interstate 44 and the historic Route 66.

The more than $100-million project will create more than 300 jobs and is expected to attract more than 315,000 guests per year to Oklahoma.