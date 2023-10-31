Posted: Oct 31, 2023 5:46 AMUpdated: Oct 31, 2023 5:46 AM

Matt Jordan

The Independence Police Department along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the murder of an Independence man.

At about 7:30am this morning, IPD received a call of shots fired in the 1100 block of West Cedar. They arrived at the scene and found the victim, 37-year-old Jason York, who had been shot. The coroner pronounced York dead at the scene. The investigation is in its preliminary stages and no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information on this case should contact investigators at (620)332-1700 or call the KBI at 1-800-KS-Crime.