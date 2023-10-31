News
Posted: Oct 31, 2023 5:52 AMUpdated: Oct 31, 2023 5:52 AM
Morning Lake Levels
Tom Davis
As of 6am.,Tuesday, October 31, 2023, no rain has fallen in the last 24 hours near our lakes.
Hulah Lake
- 1.00 ft BELOW normal
- Pool elevation is 732.0 feet on 31OCT2023 06:00 hours.
- At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Hulah Lake is 14300 acre-feet.
- Reservoir release is 12 cubic feet per second on Tuesday 31Oct2023 06:00.
- Conservation pool is 85.22% full.
Copan Lake
- 7.27 ft BELOW normal
- Pool elevation is 702.73 feet on 31OCT2023 06:00 hours.
- At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Copan Lake is 12780 acre-feet.
- Reservoir release is 5 cubic feet per second on Tuesday 31Oct2023 06:00.
- Conservation pool is 35.69% full.
