Posted: Nov 01, 2023 9:22 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2023 9:22 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Lions Club Pancake Breakfast is set for Saturday, November 4, 7:30-11am, at the Lions Club, 2900 Tuxedo Blvd.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Evelyn Hightower and Mayri Hebert with Bartlesville Lions Club invited everyone to the event.Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. All proceeds support the eye vision projects.

Bartlesville Lions Club was established in 1921 to serve the community of Bartlesville. We have our own building, which can be rented, and our local park on Tuxedo Blvd. We also support eye health statewide and Meadows of Hope (formerly Lions Boys Ranch).

Lions Clubs International is the world's largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world.