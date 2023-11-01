Posted: Nov 01, 2023 9:37 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2023 9:40 AM

Nathan Thompson

Elder Care is warning area residents about a phone scam.

Elder Care's name and phone number are being used by an entity unknown to them to make ROBO calls. They claim to be calling on behalf of Elder Care. The organization says they assure everyone that Elder Care is not making these calls.

Elder Care says they never gives out personal information, and they are actively working to resolve this situation. You can help by taking a screenshot of phone number or contact information associated with the call and sending it to Elder Care so they can find out who is making the calls.