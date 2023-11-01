Posted: Nov 01, 2023 3:02 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2023 3:02 PM

Chase McNutt

Dewey’s annual nighttime Christmas Parade is the 2nd Saturday in December, starting at 5:30pm. The theme for 2023 is "Out of This World Christmas!". Let your imagination fly. Entry is always free.

Santa Claus will be greeting youngsters at the Dewey Hotel from 4:30pm to 5:30pm. Santa will listen to what you would like for Christmas and will be giving out special treats.

For more information, contact Cassie at City Hall 918-534-2272 from 8am to 5pm from Monday through Friday.