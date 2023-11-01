Posted: Nov 01, 2023 3:03 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2023 3:03 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is doing all he can to strengthen security at our southern border. In a hearing earlier this week that featured DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Lankford pressed him on if the funding that Democrats are pushing for would actually stop the flow of people coming across the border.

Lankford also said that in 2010, there were 21,000 people who came across the border in a single year asking for asylum. He said they are now seeing that number of people looking for refuge coming across the border in three days.