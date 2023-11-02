Posted: Nov 02, 2023 10:14 AMUpdated: Nov 02, 2023 10:14 AM

Ty Loftis

A few tickets remain for this year’s Buffalo Days festival, which is taking place in Pawhuska this weekend.

Friday night features a bison dinner with Charles Goodnight where he will be telling stories and playing music. On Saturday, there will be three buffalo encounter shows with Goodnight. Those will take place at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. For tickets, go to oldwestbuffalo.com.