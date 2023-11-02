Posted: Nov 02, 2023 12:44 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2023 4:43 PM

Nathan Thompson

Nowata High School Senior Zach Long has been named one of the Patriot Auto Students of the Month for October, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Long is concurrently enrolled at Tulsa Community College and has been taking college credit classes over the past two years, including during the summer. He is captain of the Nowata Ironmen football team, a senior class officer, president of Student Council and an officer for the National Honor Society.

Long says his reliance on his faith drives him to constantly strive to be successful, competitive and service-oriented. He volunteers time at Lenapah Baptist Church and helps guide the students in his youth group. He helps with community-wide recycling and is the first to participate in everything going on in Nowata.

Nowata High School Counselor Bridgette Smith says Long is an incredible student leader.

"Zach is the first to admit his errors and ask forgiveness," Smith said. "He is humble and believes in supporting others as well as his community. He serves a higher purpose in his daily walk."

Long plans to go to continue his college education, either the University of Oklahoma or Rogers State University, and study Business Analytics.

Long will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes in May at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.

Long says he is honored to be selected as one of October's Students of the Month