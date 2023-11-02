Posted: Nov 02, 2023 1:21 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2023 1:21 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Public Schools offers a free after school program for parents to take advantage of while they are away at work. With COVID-19 funds being closed out after this year, the school is going to have to write a 21st Century Grant in hopes of continuing that program. This is something Assistant Superintendent Beverly Moore is beginning to focus on.

If interested in being a part of those meetings, you can get in touch with Moore by calling the school at 918-287-1265.