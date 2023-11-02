Posted: Nov 02, 2023 3:13 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2023 3:15 PM

Chase McNutt

This Friday, November 3 from 5:30 pm to 7 pm in the Price Tower Gallery will be an evening of art and honoring a few artists of the Bartlesville Art Association. This showcase boasts a lineup of distinguished artists from the Bartlesville Art Association, a collective that has been fostering artistic expression for decades.

The roster includes artists Anne Spoon, Amy Jenkins, Steve Graham, Fred Cook, Carolyn Mock, Cris Sundquist, Jon Lindblom, Jarrett Cowden, Janet Odden, and Josh Waddell, each contributing their perspectives and talents to this collaboration.

Again, the opening reception takes place this Friday. The Bartlesville Art Association’s mission to foster a deeper connection and enrichment for all artists and future generations.

This event is FREE and all are welcome.