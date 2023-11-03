Posted: Nov 03, 2023 6:21 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2023 6:21 AM

Tom Davis

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.8 billion, or $2.32 per share, compared with third-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.5 billion, or $3.55 per share. Excluding special items, third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings were $2.6 billion, or $2.16 per share, compared with third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.6 billion, or $3.60 per share. Special items for the current quarter were primarily comprised of a benefit related to the reversal of a tax reserve and a gain associated with the divestiture of a Lower 48 equity investment.

Third-Quarter Highlights and Recent Announcements

Increased the quarterly ordinary dividend by 14% to $0.58 per share.

Completed the purchase of the remaining 50% interest in Surmont in October for approximately $2.7 billion as well as future contingent payments of up to $0.4 billion CAD ($0.3 billion).

Achieved first steam at Surmont Pad 267 and startup at the second phase of Montney’s central processing facility (CPF2) in Canada.

Reached first production ahead of schedule in October at Tommeliten A and partner-operated Breidablikk and Kobra East & Gekko in Norway and partner-operated Bohai Phase 4B in China.

Further diversified LNG portfolio by signing a 15-year throughput agreement for approximately 1.5 million tonnes per annum of regasification at the Gate LNG Terminal in the Netherlands.

Delivered company and Lower 48 production of 1,806 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED) and 1,083 MBOED, respectively.

Generated cash provided by operating activities of $5.4 billion and cash from operations (CFO) of $5.5 billion.

Distributed $2.6 billion to shareholders through a three-tier framework, including $1.3 billion through the ordinary dividend and variable return of cash (VROC) and $1.3 billion through share repurchases.

Ended the quarter with cash and short-term investments of $9.7 billion, which included proceeds from long-term debt issuances of $2.7 billion to fund the Surmont acquisition.

