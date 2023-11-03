Posted: Nov 03, 2023 6:28 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2023 6:28 AM

Tom Davis

Hulah Lake

1.08 ft BELOW normal

Pool elevation is 731.92 feet on 03NOV2023 07:00 hours.

At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Hulah Lake is 14121 acre-feet.

Reservoir release is 8 cubic feet per second on Friday 03Nov2023 06:00.

Conservation pool is 84.15% full.

Copan Lake

7.35 ft BELOW normal

Pool elevation is 702.65 feet on 03NOV2023 07:00 hours.

At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Copan Lake is 12635 acre-feet.

Reservoir release is 5 cubic feet per second on Friday 03Nov2023 06:00.

Conservation pool is 35.27% full.