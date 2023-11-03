Posted: Nov 03, 2023 7:13 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2023 8:05 AM

McCarville Report

Governor Kevin Stitt is proposing a way to allow sports betting in Oklahoma.

According to The McCarville Report , the tribes with casinos would be able to have in-person sports betting taxed at a 15% rate. State approved online sports betting would be allowed. That has a 20% tax attached to it in Stitt’s plan.

Stitt’s plan does restrict betting on student-athletes at the college level. The Governor is waiting to hear from the NCAA how it and the conferences plan to regulate college sports wagers.

There is an initial fee of $200,000 for organizations setting up a sports book in Oklahoma with a $100,000 annual renewal fee.