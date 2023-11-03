Posted: Nov 03, 2023 9:16 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2023 9:24 AM

Tom Davis

The Salvation Army and Walmart have collaborated to meet human needs for more than 40 years, and Walmart is partnering to remind others to love beyond all else this Christmas through the Angel Tree program. Now, there are more local business partners participating in the Angel Tree program.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Lt. Luke and Tonya Swain from The Salvation Army in Bartlesville explained how the Angel Tree Program began.

Tonya Swain said, "In 1979, in a small Virginia town, an idea was born. It was new and innovative, and much like the Red Kettle, it has become a tangible way for people to share the meaning of Christmas in communities across the United States and even around the world. In Lynchburg, VA, local Salvation Army officers Captains Charles and Shirley White approached a newly opened shopping mall, hoping to partner with them in the Christmas kettle effort. While they were unable to have kettles inside the mall, management offered their Christmas tree display to help in some way."

That simple plan 42 years ago was met with an outpouring of support from residents of Lynchburg, who spread Christmas joy by providing 472 children with clothing. Since then, the Angel Tree Program has grown to help more than a million children and their families.

The Swains said that recognizing that every child deserves to feel the joy of Christmas, The Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides new clothing and toys to more than one-million children in need each year. Once a child is accepted as an Angel, donors like you can shop for their Christmas wish list.

Simply pick a tag off the Angel Tree located at Truity Credit Union, Rogers State University lobby, Ascenstion St. John Jane Phillips Hospital, BancFirst and inside your local Walmart store and start shopping for the "angels."

Once the gifts are received, The Salvation Army will distribute them to families in need for Christmas morning.