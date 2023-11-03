Posted: Nov 03, 2023 10:42 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2023 10:47 AM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has announced a plan in hopes of advancing sports betting across the state. State Senator Bill Coleman is the principal author of House Bill 1027, which would legalize this action across the state. Coleman had this to say after Stitt’s plan to possibly advance sports betting:

“I’m somewhat surprised by the governor’s unexpected sports betting proposal, given I already have an active piece of legislation in the Senate to legalize sports betting and he has never reached out to share his support of the idea or to offer any other input on this important economic issue.”

The bill was introduced in the 2023 legislative session and received House approval. When the Senate reconvenes in February, they will consider taking further action.