Posted: Nov 03, 2023 1:48 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2023 2:05 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville teen was seen in court Friday on multiple felony charges including shooting with intent to kill, robbery, burglary in the first degree, and malicious injury to property. Corey Russell Jr. is being tried as a youthful offender in these cases. According to an affidavit, Russell was arrested on Oct. 24th after allegedly committing the above crimes.

Russell is alleged of being a part of the group that broke into a home on Windsor Way around 2 a.m. and robbed another juvenile with AR-15’s and a pistol grip shotgun. The juvenile victim identified Russell to officers and said he had been robbed by Russell before. Roughly 20-minutes later, Russell is alleged of going into a home where his infant son and two other people were inside.

The affidavit states that Russell was kicked out of that apartment shortly after arriving with a group of friends and then fired one 9mm round through the door into the apartment before fleeing the scene. Russell was arrested that same night and told officers that he didn’t remember anything that had happened previously before being arrested.

While being interrogated at the Bartlesville Police Department, Russell was caught by officers and on CCTV headbutting a wall twice, leaving a hole in it. Russell was given a $200,000 bond and his next court date is set for Nov. 17th.