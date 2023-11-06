Posted: Nov 06, 2023 3:09 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2023 3:09 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Monday afternoon on the charges of domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon and act of violence by attempting to conspire or endeavor serious bodily harm or death. Mark Gilbert is alleged by the victim in this case of trying to strike him with a machete.

According to an affidavit, Gilbert was outside the victim’s door and was allegedly shouting that he was going to kill the victim. Gilbert would manage to penetrate the door with the machete after striking it multiple times, and also allegedly striking the victims finger and head.

There was dried blood on the victim’s finger indicating that he was struck by the machete, but according to reports, no clear or visible injuries were found on the victim’s head. Gilbert was given a bond of $10,000 and his next court date is set for Nov. 17th.