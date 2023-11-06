Posted: Nov 06, 2023 6:46 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2023 6:46 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Bartlesville currently sits at stage two of water restriction mandates, but with no rain in sight City Manager Mike Bailey said at Monday night's council meeting that those restrictions will likely be increased to stage three at some point next week.

Included in each of these stages is a water use target, which the City is staying under right now. Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen explained what the water consumption trends usually look like as we move into November.

Bailey stressed that as long as the community is able to stay below that threshold in the stage three restriction, Bartlesville residents will continue seeing the same water rates.

The Bartlesville Water Resource Committee will meet on Thursday.